Russian forces establishing buffer zone between Belgorod, Kharkov regions — expert

LUGANSK, May 30. /TASS/. By advancing in areas between the Belgorod and Kharkov regions, Russian troops have started to establish a new sector of the buffer zone in this direction, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Since Russian forces liberated Stroyevka, which is situated near the Russian border, on May 29, they have built on their successes as they advance both north and south of this locality, he said.

"Meanwhile, our fighters have been clearing the border areas. Besides, pressure has intensified on the Ukrainian positions near Otradnoye and Bologovka. From this, we can conclude that a new sector of the buffer zone between the Belgorod and Kharkov regions is currently being established," Marochko concluded.