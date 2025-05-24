MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Ukraine lost about 1,330 soldiers during the day from the actions of Russian troops during a special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 155 people in the area of responsibility of the North group of forces, up to 215 in the West, over 280 in the South, up to 410 in the Center, more than 200 in the East, and up to 70 military personnel in the Dnipro direction.

Over the past day, Ukraine lost a tank and 31 armored combat vehicles.