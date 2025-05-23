Russia’s IGLA cartridges can penetrate drones down to circuit board — design firm

MINSK, May 23. /TASS/. IGLA special counter-drone cartridges can penetrate enemy drones down to their circuit board, a representative of the ammunition developer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS on the sidelines of the 12th MILEX international arms and military hardware show in Minsk.

"We have conducted tests, in which pellets hitting a drone penetrated it down to its circuit board. As they hit a drone, they also damage its propellers and storage battery. A pellet can also pierce the frame. There were instances when drones began to smolder and went ablaze when they were hit," the company’s representative said.

The cartridges contain striking elements made of an alloy of tungsten, nickel and iron, which makes pellets harder and heavier and helps inflict maximum damage on the target. In addition, pellets fly very close together and, therefore, this minimizes their spread upon shooting," he explained.

Rostec unveiled at the MILEX 2025 defense exhibition a new line of cartridges designed to engage small-sized drones. The exhibits include IGLA 30, 50, 100 and Tracer 75 models. The numbers indicate the maximum range of engaging targets. For the user’s convenience, each cartridge model is made in cartridge casings of a specific color.