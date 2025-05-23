{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia’s IGLA cartridges can penetrate drones down to circuit board — design firm

The cartridges contain striking elements made of an alloy of tungsten, nickel and iron, which makes pellets harder and heavier and helps inflict maximum damage on the target

MINSK, May 23. /TASS/. IGLA special counter-drone cartridges can penetrate enemy drones down to their circuit board, a representative of the ammunition developer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS on the sidelines of the 12th MILEX international arms and military hardware show in Minsk.

"We have conducted tests, in which pellets hitting a drone penetrated it down to its circuit board. As they hit a drone, they also damage its propellers and storage battery. A pellet can also pierce the frame. There were instances when drones began to smolder and went ablaze when they were hit," the company’s representative said.

The cartridges contain striking elements made of an alloy of tungsten, nickel and iron, which makes pellets harder and heavier and helps inflict maximum damage on the target. In addition, pellets fly very close together and, therefore, this minimizes their spread upon shooting," he explained.

Rostec unveiled at the MILEX 2025 defense exhibition a new line of cartridges designed to engage small-sized drones. The exhibits include IGLA 30, 50, 100 and Tracer 75 models. The numbers indicate the maximum range of engaging targets. For the user’s convenience, each cartridge model is made in cartridge casings of a specific color.

Kremlin says no agreements with Kiev on next negotiation platform yet
Dmitry Peskov said that this decision could not be made by one party alone
Repealing laws violating UN Charter simplest way to settle Ukraine crisis — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, this would constitute a true test of Europe’s stance
Putin presents Russia's highest award to diplomatic stalwart Lavrov at Kremlin ceremony
The Russian foreign minister received the order "for his outstanding merits to the homeland, his great contribution to the development and implementation of Russia's foreign policy line, as well as many years of fruitful state service"
Nepal investigates record of British who conquered Mount Everest with help of xenon
Xenon gas has never been used by climbers in Nepal, and that there was a need for a clear legislation on whether it should be banned
Kiev’s militants deploy field crematoria on border between DPR, Dnepropetrovsk Region
According to the official, the field crematoria were set up primarily to hide Ukraine’s troop losses
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
Two people were injured in Tula as a result of the drone attack, regional head Dmitry Milyaev said
Erdogan says no intention of running for president again
The president stressed that Turkey can no longer move forward with the current constitution
Russian forces repel Ukraine's strike on Donetsk major power plant — security service
According to the report, explosives specialists from the regional Federal Security Service are operating on-site
Idea of 'coalition of the willing' proves Europe’s suicidal tendencies — French historian
According to Emmanuel Todd's assessments, similar suicidal trends are seen in anti-Russian measures "which harm Europe the most"
Ukrainian Aidar group pulls main forces out of DPR to Dnepropetrovsk Region — sources
The reports specified that the militants have only left recently transferred recruits in the combat zone so far
Russia’s Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine fires Kalibr missile at coastal target
The Northern Fleet added that according to objective control data, the launch was successful as all flight and technical settings had been verified
Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow
The woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing
Press review: US shuns EU sanctions on Russia as Zelensky suggests three talks venues
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 21st
Million-strong army in politically volatile Ukraine to pose threat to EU security — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister noted that there was no assurance that Ukraine – or its armed forces – would maintain a cooperative attitude toward EU nations
Press review: Russia eyes Vatican talks and EU prepared for trade truce with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 23rd
Political analyst predicts future tensions between Romania, Moldova
Ian Lisnevski believes that disputes in Eastern European countries may arise amid the decline of the globalist era and the change in leadership
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes off Japan
There was no information about casualties or damage
Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk Regions under Russian army’s control — officer
The enemy has been trying to win a foothold there for a long time, deploying a lot of manpower and combat vehicles, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov said
Colombia extradites man accused of stealing $413,000 worth of jewelry in Russian airport
Official representative of the Interior Ministry Irina Volk said that the attacker, together with other Colombians, stole jewelry and personal property from Russian and Turkey citizens in 2012
EU sanctions are reaction to exposure of Kiev's chemical attacks — Russian mission at OPCW
On the OPCW platform, Russian representatives, along with representatives from several other states, have condemned these illegal unilateral sanctions and restrictions, calling for an end to such practices
Eight wounded after Ukrainian HIMARS rocket attack on DPR — first responders
Four HIMARS rockets were fired
Ukrainian military practically completely staffed with servicemen over 45 — POW
According to Vitaly Melokost, young people have also disappeared from the streets of Ukrainian cities
Russians’ April consumer confidence index doubles year-on-year
The March 2025 index was record high for the last two years
Drones damage 20 apartments in Yelets, Lipetsk Region — governor
"The man who lived in the most affected apartment was not injured by the shrapnel," Igor Artamonov added
Algeria drafts new UN Security Council resolution on Gaza — Israel
"The draft demands the lifting of restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the release of prisoners, and a complete withdrawal from Gaza?" the statement reads
At least 94% of Gaza hospitals partially or completely destroyed — WHO
People in the north of the Palestinian enclave have practically lost the opportunity to receive any medical care, the World Health Organization said
Putin orders to prepare border areas restoration program
The program must be provided with required financial and material resources, the president noted
No reason to panic over US’ Golden Dome plans — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also noted that with the Golden Dome defensive shield, the air defense system receives space-located interceptors, which is "extremely destabilizing"
Russian troops poised to advance on four fronts after taking Novaya Poltavka — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the liberation of Novaya Poltavka on May 22 "has driven a serious wedge" between Ukrainian military units headquartered in Krasnoarmeysk and Konstantinovka
Russia calls for investigation into UN report on situation in Ukraine — envoy
"The secretary-general's report prepared for our meeting in the part concerning Ukraine mentions the Russian civilian population affected by the conflict only once, with regard to displaced persons," Vasily Nebenzya declared
Former Ukrainian commander-in-chief admits return to 2022 borders impossible
As long as Russia has sufficient resources, there's no way this will happen, Valery Zaluzhny said
Wish to deprive Hungary of vote in EU Council testifies to contradictions — Kremlin
"There is a certain mainstream in the EU, European mainstream, which is absolutely disliked by a number of European countries, which favor a more independent policy," Dmitry Peskov stated
Rostec says produces remote-controlled ground drone Irbis
Tests are currently underway with the installation of various combat modules, a Rostec spokesperson told TASS
Russia is capable of supplying global demand for rare earth metals
Oleg Kazakov said that Russia possesses 28.5 mln tonnes of reserves in explored deposits
Russian air defense systems thwart attack by eight drones flying toward Moscow
Overall, 48 drones attacking the Russian capital have been repulsed since midnight
Ukrainian military mined Kursk Region with NATO-made munitions — sapper
According to the commander of a demining squad from the International Mine Action Center, in paricular, the sappers discovered the US-made M6 mines and the Claymore anti-personnel mines
Russia won’t allow Ukraine to be ruled by Zelensky’s junta laws — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, it would be a crime to leave people in Ukraine under the authority of a Zelensky regime that bans the Russian language
Russian helicopters prove highly effective in real combat conditions — defense agency
According to the statement, most international experts have recognized the Ka-52 as the best in the world market’s segment combat reconnaissance/attack gunships
Zelensky's legitimacy will be fundamental in signing peace agreement — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister drew attention to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin "very clearly outlined his assessment of the degree of legitimacy of Zelensky and his regime"
South Africa calls president's visit to US success
The purpose of the visit was to restore and revitalize bilateral relations between South Africa and the United State
No place for illusions in Russia-US relations — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the current state of relations between Moscow and Washington can be described as a "return to normality"
Major US Banks want to create joint stablecoin — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the final decision will depend on the assessment of demand for such currency from bank customers
No quick end to Ukraine conflict, talks may drag on for months — Merz
The German Chancellor denied the view that the US government is losing interest in attempts to find a solution through negotiations
Ex-German Chancellor still positively views Nord Stream 2 project — Bild
Speaking about the importance of natural gas supplies to the country, Gerhard Schroeder pointed out that renewable energy sources are unreliable due to their dependence on weather conditions
EU Council to discuss on May 27 depriving Hungary of vote
"Ministers will hold the eight hearing of Hungary as part of the Article 7 procedure triggered by the European Parliament’s reasoned proposal of September 2018," the program says
Buffer zone and rebuilding border areas: what Putin told government
The head of state tasked the government with drafting a comprehensive program of rebuilding the affected border areas "within the shortest possible timeframe"
Russian troops liberate Novaya Poltavka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russian forces struck a Ukrainian aircraft repair workshop, a military airfield and deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 areas over the past day, the ministry reported
Kiev troops deliver massive strike on Kursk Region’s Lgov, 12 wounded
Four cars, one apartment building and two houses were damaged
US to say goodbye to pennies in early 2026 — WSJ
Retailers will be asked to round prices up or down to the nearest five cents
Plane that crashed in San Diego falls in military neighborhood
The cause of the crash is unknown
Russia hits Patriot position in Dnepropetrovsk Region with Iskander-M missile — top brass
"As a result of the missile strike, the AN/MPQ-65 counter-battery radar station, the combat control cabin and two launchers of the Patriot missile system were destroyed," the Defense Ministry said
Security zones must be created in Kharkov, Sumy regions — Russian lawmaker
According to Sergey Mironov, Ukrainian troops have been kicked out of the Kursk Region and will be chased away even further
Federal Antimonopoly Service sees no need to ban diesel fuel exports
"The situation in the retail fuel market is stable," head of the service Vitaly Korolyov said
EU not discussing use of frozen Russian assets as part of sanctions package
Official spokesperson of the European Commission Paula Pinho said the President of the European Commission has already mentioned the elements of the new sanctions package
Press review: Russia sees Arctic development as vital and West to bolster Syria stability
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 22nd
Two killed in small plane crash in California — police
The authorities warned that casualty figures were not final
First foreign customer to start operation of Su-57E fifth-generation fighter in 2025
The Su-57 is the world’s sole fifth-generation fighter that has proven its ability in a real combat environment to efficiently counter Western-made air defense systems
Zapad group says destroyed 14 Ukrainian UAVs, 7 Starlink stations on May 22
According to head of the group's press center Ivan Bigma, two Ukrainian servicemen surrendered
Portnov's killer fired at least 9 shots, fled with two accomplices — EFE
Authorities are now analyzing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify potential suspects and gather additional evidence
Russia continues work on memorandum ahead of second round of talks with Ukraine — Lavrov
As the top Russian diplomat pointed out, the Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that there will be a second round
Putin announces decision to create buffer zone along border with Ukraine
Russian armed forces are actively working to accomplish this task, the Russian leader stated
Security meeting in Moscow extremely important for preserving Russia-France ties — expert
While current official relations between Paris and Moscow are strained, Jacques Auger noted that Russia should not be viewed as a threat or enemy
Colonel General Mordvichev appointed commander-in-chief of Russia’s Ground Forces
Andrey Mordvichev, who was commander of the Battlegroup Center, succeeded Oleg Salyukov
US approves deliveries of Javelin missiles worth almost $300 million to Estonia
The deal includes 800 missiles, 84 launchers and other equipment and spare parts, as well as servicing and maintenance costs
Russian bomb experts sweep almost 100,000 acres of land in Kursk Region
The IMAC told TASS that the demining effort continues in six districts of the Kursk Region
G7 threatens tougher sanctions against Russia if it continues Ukraine hostilities
"If such a ceasefire is not agreed, we will continue to explore all possible options, including options to maximize pressure such as further ramping up sanctions," the G7 stated
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
According to reports, eight people were injured when drone wreckage crashed in the Lipetsk Region's Yelets
Berlin worried US may jettison Ukraine in favor of partnership with Russia — media
In Berlin's view, this would constitute a "worst-case scenario"
Iran to allow monitoring of its nuclear activities if sanctions lifted — minister
The fifth round of negotiations between Iran and the United States will take place in Rome on May 23
UN wants to see conflict in Ukraine over — spokesman on Ukrainian drone attack
Stephane Dujarric emphasized that the UN's position remains inchanged
Top US diplomat favors new anti-Russia sanctions, Trump opposes them — magazine
According to the report, Marco Rubio wants Congress to move on the Graham bill because it’s got a veto-proof majority in the Senate and it would scuttle any reset with Moscow
Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk Region mined everything one may pick up — sapper
The residents of the Kursk Region warmly welcome the demining specialists working tirelessly to clear their land
Putin assures Russia will respond to Ukrainian attacks
The Russian leader called head of the Kursk Region’s Belovsky District Nikolay Volobuyev, who was earlier injured in a Ukrainian UAV strike and now remains in a hospital
Colombian police say drug cartel plans assassination of police generals
According to law enforcement agencies, it may be "a revenge by criminal groups associated with drug trafficking for the results achieved during operations against these structures over the past three months"
Orban accuses Ukraine of spying on Hungarian territory
Kiev has been attempting to establish connections with opposition parties in order to sway public opinion in favor of Ukraine's accession to the EU
Head of Kursk Region district wounded in Ukrainian attack taken to Moscow to Cito
"The doctors immediately sent the wounded man for examination, performed a CT scan, and are now preparing for surgery," said Alexander Khinshtein
Procedure of USSR dissolution in 1991 was violated — presidential adviser
Anton Kobyakov emphasized that a proper legal assessment of the USSR's dissolution is essential to fully understand current geopolitical developments
Facing inevitability of Russia's win, Trump shifts US course on Ukraine — expert
"The United States is gradually withdrawing from its role as an active participant in the Ukrainian crisis," Andrey Sushentsov said
Trump recommends setting 50% tariff on EU goods
The US president stressed that discussions with the EU "are going nowhere"
Baltics may become scene of permanent Russia-West confrontation — Tusk
The Polish prime minister emphasized that suspicious incidents near critical infrastructure in the region are likely to increase in frequency
Anapa's summer season to proceed despite beach closures — deputy PM
Dmitry Chernyshenko emphasized that Anapa and the Temryuksky district are organizing an extensive summer event program, featuring gastronomic and sports festivals, as well as winery tours. Sanatoriums and hotels with swimming pools are fully prepared to welcome tourists
Russian diplomat explains who can sign memorandum with Russia for Ukraine
Maxim Musikhin stressed that there should be secure guarantees that the settlement agreement is signed on the Ukrainian part by "a person who is mandated by the people to do that"
Russian MFA praises Trump for calling out 'root causes' of Ukraine conflict
Maria Zakharova noted that for the first time in the last decade, "a figure who voiced the phrase 'the root cause of the crisis' has appeared in the US political landscape"
Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen
There is no information about the effects of the strike
Iran to deliver devastating blow on Israel if nuclear facilities attacked — IRGC
According to CNN's sources in US ruling circles, the probability of such an attack has increased significantly in recent months
US openly concedes Ukraine's borders can't return to 1991 lines — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Moscow will draft a memorandum on Ukraine that addresses the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict that, in his words, must be removed "like a cancerous tumor"
Vulnerable economies may be hit by US tariffs — UNCTAD
Import tariffs of the US may total as much as 50% for Lesotho, 49% for Cambodia, and 48% for Laos
Trump reviews relations with Russia realizing futility of previous US policy — expert
According to Sushentsov, "the American leader actually recognizes the existence of a multipolar world"
Trump's rumored claim Russia is not ready for peace contradicts official stance — Kremlin
"We know what Trump stated to Putin," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russia ready to facilitate signing of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty — Lavrov
"It is clear that the treaty was made possible thanks to several trilateral Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia summits," the Russian foreign minister said
No room for mistakes in planning Putin-Trump summit — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov specified that it is even more premature to speak of any specific dates for the summit
Brussels beginning to regret naming Kallas EU foreign policy chief — SVR
"Kaja Kallas is a visible manifestation of the European Union’s crisis," the statement reads
Zelensky's office ignores heavy manpower losses — MP
Dmitry Razumkov noted that the situation is similar across the entire front, in many units
Serbia joins Single Euro Payments Area
Practical use of SEPA standards in Serbia is expected to start in May 2026
Moscow Region airports experiencing delays this evening
Passengers should refer to updated schedules and plan accordingly
Top Russian security official to meet with representatives of North Korea, Iran, India
The Russian Security Council pointed out that during the forum, "high-level experts will, in a professional atmosphere free of politicization, discuss global and regional security issues that require joint and coordinated efforts by the entire international community"
No use negotiating with Russia from position of strength — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Ukraine had learned nothing from history
Russia, Ukraine to hold large-scale prisoner swap soon — Trump
According to the US President, it will go into effect shortly
Special military operation increases foreign interest in Russian weapons — federal agency
Many of the foreign partners have evaluated the effectiveness of these weapons based on the publicly available information
Russia receives Ukraine’s counter-list for 1,000-for-1,000 POW swap — Kremlin
The agreement regarding this exchange was initially reached during negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul
