MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian forces fully control of the borderline Belgorod and Kursk Regions, with Ukraine’s counterattacks being thwarted, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov said.

"The situation in the Kursk and Belgorod Regions is under control. The enemy has been trying to win a foothold there for a long time, deploying a lot of manpower and combat vehicles," he told TASS. "None of these so-called counteroffensives succeeded, resulting in big losses for the Ukrainian army. In general, it can be said that the territory of both the Belgorod and Kursk Regions is under control."