New strategic vision for Russian Navy shaped by special op, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The experience gained by the Russian Navy during the special military operation will help it increase its combat power and operational capabilities going forward, Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board chairman, said in an interview with TASS.

"The experience we’ve accumulated, including during the special military operation, as well as forecasts of the military and political situation, have been taken into account in the 2050 development strategies of the Navy and the Federal Security Service’s naval fleet. They are based on our vision of the Navy’s role in today’s environment. Their implementation will make it possible to reshape the Navy, ensure a solid technological foundation, preserve the country as a great power, and increase the Navy’s combat capacity and operational capabilities," he specified.

Patrushev added that even though naval warfare and technology had changed since World War II, "the most fundamental principles of maritime strategy remain the same."