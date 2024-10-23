Ukraine launches more than 20 drones at Energodar’s housing facilities over past day

MELITOPOL, October 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have launched more than 20 drones against Energodar’s housing and utilities facilities over the past day and attacked the Tokmak district, Kamenka-Dneprovskaya and Vasilyevka, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported.

"The enemy launched more than 20 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the housing and utilities facilities as well as infrastructure over the past day. Barrel artillery targeted the coastline of the settlement of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya. Public utilities are working hard to restore the power and water supply of Energodar," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Background radiation in the vicinity of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant remains normal.

"Moreover, 13 settlements in the Tokmak district are in a difficult situation, having lost their power supply. Those are: Novogorovka, Tavriya, Peremozhnoye, Zelyony Gai, Chernozemnoye, Kokhanoye, Novolyubimovka, Vishnyovoye, Oktyabrskoye, Shevchenkovo, Sadovoye, Chervonogorka and Chistopolye," he added.

Ukraine also launched a kamikaze drone at a solid wall of the facade of the administrative building in Vasilyevka. Furthermore, a drone was intercepted on the approach to the power plant in Vasilyevka, and a fire broke out.