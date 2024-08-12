Zaporozhye NPP cooling tower burns out after drone attack, no danger of collapse

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The cooling tower of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has burned out after a Ukrainian drone attack, but there is no danger of collapse, the plant's spokeswoman Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"The cooling tower is completely burnt from the inside, but there is no danger of collapse," she said.

The plant’s operation was not affected by the fire, as it was shut down and the cooling towers were not involved in cooling. "But from the point of view of the integrity of the station and the principles of nuclear safety that IAEA head Rafael Grossi is constantly talking about, the fire on the cooling tower is a direct violation of the integrity of the station," Yashina pointed out. As for the dates for restoring the cooling tower, they will be known after the damage is assessed, the spokeswoman said.