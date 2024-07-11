LUGANSK, July 11. /TASS/. Kiev has pulled several companies formed out of former prison inmates to the city of Kharkov, Andrey Marochko, a military expert, told TASS.

"Several companies of Ukrainian militants, who were drafted in prisons, have arrived in the city of Kharkov. So far, they have not been deployed to the combat engagement line but, according to our data, they will be sent there soon," he said, citing his sources.

According to Marocko, the draftees are currently undergoing combat training under strict supervision.