Six drones downed over Russia’s Belgorod, Voronezh, Lipetsk Regions — top brass

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed six drones over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Lipetsk Regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
"Over the past night, Russian forces foiled the Kiev regime’s attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on Russian facilities with fixed-wing drones. Air defenses on duty destroyed one drone over the territory of the Belgorod Region, two drones over the territory of the Voronezh Region, as well as three drones over the territory of the Lipetsk Region," the statement said.