US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf zone 12 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"Over the past 24 hours, 12 violations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by three pairs of F-15 fighters and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

On top of that, two violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition were registered. The incidents were related to UAV flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.