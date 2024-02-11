Ukraine sustains roughly 140 casualties in Krasny Liman direction in past day

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Units from Russia’s Battlegroup Center repelled an attack by Ukraine’s 63rd mechanized brigade near the Krasny Liman sector of the line of engagement, with the enemy losing roughly 140 troops, Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"Near Chervonaya Dibrova, units from the battlegroup, supported by artillery fire, repelled an attack by an assault team of the Ukrainian 63rd mechanized brigade. The enemy lost roughly 140 troops, three cars, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," Savchuk said.

According to him, over the past 24-hour period, Russian forces have struck about 100 Ukrainian targets, including over 50 field artillery pieces, four strongholds and 40 concentrations of enemy man-and firepower near Torskoye and Grigorovka.