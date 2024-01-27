Russian Armed Forces destroy S-300 air defense system in Cherkasy region

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Within 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces hit the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the Cherkasy region, as well as fuel and aviation weapons depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian Armed Forces hit the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the Cherkasy region, fuel depots and aviation weapons in the Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk regions," the ministry said.

Russian troops day repelled two attacks by assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction in one in the areas of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Chervonoy Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, and also defeated enemy personnel and equipment in the areas of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic and Serebryansky forestry. The enemy lost up to 100 military personnel, the ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the Center group of troops repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade and the 44th rifle battalion in the areas of the settlements of Yampolovka, Donetsk People's Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova, Lugansk People's Republic. In addition, manpower and equipment of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Kirovsk, Donetsk People's Republic, as well as Serebryansky forestry, were defeated," the statement said.

Russian troops also repelled four attacks by enemy assault groups in the Priyutnoye area of the Zaporozhye region in the Yuzhno Donetsk direction in one day, and also defeated the Ukrainian forces and equipment in the Makarovka area in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 115 military personnel, the Ministry of Defense reported.

"In the Yuzhno Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of forces repelled four attacks by assault groups of the 127th Terrestrial Defense Brigade in the area of the settlement of Priyutnoye, Zaporozhye region, and also inflicted fire damage on the personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Makarovka, Donetsk People's Republic. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to up to 115 military personnel, three vehicles, as well as two 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts," the ministry said.