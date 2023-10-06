Karabakh armed groups turned in around 58.5 million ammunition rounds so far — ministry

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. As of October 5, armed groups of Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered more than 7,000 firearms and anti-tank weapons, 84 armored vehicles, one drone and around 58.5 million rounds of ammunition, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In compliance with the previously reached ceasefire agreements, the process of counting weapons, military equipment, firearms and ammunition stored in ammo depots of Nagorno-Karabakh’s armed groups is under way. It continues under the control of Russian peacekeepers," the ministry said in a statement.

"As of October 5, the following items have been turned in: 84 armored vehicles, 121 vehicles, 121 air defense weapons, 105 field artillery weapons, multiple-launch rocket systems and mortars, one UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle], over 7,000 firearms and anti-tank weapons, around 585.5 million of ammunition rounds," it said.

Weapons and ammunition storage facilities in Nagorno-Karabakh are being guarded jointly by Russian and Azerbaijani servicemen, the ministry added.