Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the Krasny Liman area, attacks by assault teams from the 21st and 67th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled near Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chevonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic through the well-coordinated actions of units from Battlegroup Center, strikes by army aircraft and artillery strikes" the statement reads.

Enemy troops and equipment were hit near Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Up to 50 Ukrainian troops were killed; two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed.