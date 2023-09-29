MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Ukraine is planning to stage an offensive in the Kherson and Zaporozhye areas in early October, while at the same time trying to seize the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, a source close to the situation told TASS on Friday.

"A source close to law enforcement agencies has learned that Zelensky is coordinating an offensive with his British and American sponsors that will take place in early October in the Kherson and Zaporozhye areas," the source said.

According to the source, "for these ends, a large group of Ukrainian marines have been pulled to the Nikolayev Region to cross the Dnieper River."

Concurrently, "special ops units of the Ukrainian armed forces’ Special Operations Forces, who have been trained by British instructors, are planning to seize the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," the source added.

"This is just another reckless stunt by Zelensky, who is attempting to prove himself at any cost. It may lead to tragic consequences," he said. "We are keeping a close eye on the enemy’s actions.".