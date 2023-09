DONETSK, September 29. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled Ukraine’s attempted exploratory attack in the southern Donetsk area, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"As for the southern area, we observe no considerable changes there. The enemy attempted an offensive reconnaissance in the direction of Priyutnoye, Novomayorskoye, and Novoprokopovka. The enemy retreated to the original positions, sustaining losses," he said on his Telegram channel.