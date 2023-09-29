Conscripted soldiers completing service to be discharged on time, released to return home

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. All conscripted military personnel whose terms of mandatory service have been completed will be discharged in a timely manner and released to return to their places of residence, Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, deputy head of the Russian General Staff’s main organizational and mobilization department, said.

"All servicemen who have completed the established term of military service under conscription will be discharged on time and sent to their places of residence," the senior officer said at a briefing concerning the start on October 1 of Russia’s annual fall conscription draft for mandatory military service.

Traditionally, the fall conscription call-up of draftees begins on October 1 after a relevant presidential decree is issued, usually in late September. The draft selection of recruits for the Russian Armed Forces usually takes place twice per year: from April 1 to July 15 (spring draft) and from October 1 to December 31 (fall draft). Last year, the fall draft campaign started one month later than usual given the heaver-than-usual workload of local military commissions in connection with the declaration of a partial mobilization.