Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Pakistani ambassador discuss military cooperation

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin on Friday met with outgoing Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan to discuss military cooperation between the two countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On September 8, 2023, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin met with Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan, who is finishing his mission in our country. The sides discussed the current agenda of bilateral military cooperation and reiterated mutual commitment to strengthening and expanding Russian-Pakistani defense ties," the ministry said.

The Pakistani ambassador thanked the Russian side for its all-round support and assistance during his diplomatic mission. The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere, the ministry added.

At a reception on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, Shafqat Ali Khan said that he was completing his diplomatic mission in Russia after staying in office since March 2020.