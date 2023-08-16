US experimental base allows to work with bioweapons components — top brass

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The experimental base at the disposal of the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases allows it to work with components of biological weapons, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces said.

"The available production and experimental base of the institute allows to participate in the global monitoring of the biological situation and to conduct a full range of military-applied work with dangerous pathogens, components of biological weapons, including work on improving the pathogenic properties of pathogens of dangerous human and animal diseases," he said at a briefing.

Kirillov added that the outbreak of Ebola in 2014-2016 in Uganda, Kenya, Guinea, Liberia became the reason for a significant expansion of the presence of the institute's staff in these African countries to obtain samples of live viruses of deadly diseases.