Russian forces hit Ukrainian army’s command post near Orekhovo in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian armed forces hit an advance command post of the Ukrainian army’s 10th army corps near the city of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported.

"An advance command post of the 10th army corps of the Ukrainian armed forces was hit in the area of the city of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region. Ukrainian missile/artillery arms and logistics depots were wiped out near the city of Zaporozhye and the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka," he said.