US breeding insects as weaponized carriers to transmit viruses, diseases — Russian general

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Pentagon has been weaponizing populations of insects that transmit the Ebola virus, hepatitis B, AIDS, severe acute respiratory disease, and other maladies they do not spread naturally, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian military’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, said on Monday.

"The Pentagon has been making attempts to breed populations of [transmitters] of diseases that would not naturally spread the pathogens of such diseases, including the Ebola virus, hepatitis B, AIDS, and severe acute respiratory disease," he told a briefing on military-use biological research by the US, including entomological warfare programs. "Mosquitos infected with hepatitis B have already been bred," he added.

According to the Russian general, US military experts have been actively using pathogens of parasitic infections to amplify arboviruses, or arthropod-borne viruses.

Programs involving transmitters are being carried out by relevant Pentagon agencies on US territory and in six foreign jurisdictions, Kirillov said. "This makes it possible to maintain and infect with arboviruses 89 species of mosquitoes and 12 species of ticks in laboratory conditions. In parallel, software products are being developed to predict the spread of vector-borne infections (for Rift Valley fever, the forecast was made for 47 species of insect vectors)," the military official maintained.