Russian defense ministry shows video of repelled attack on Priazovye ship in Black Sea

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian defense ministry on Sunday released a video featuring the repulsion of an attack by Ukrainian unmanned boats on the Priazovye ship in the southeastern part of the Black Sea.

The video shows the ship’s crew hitting the approaching surface unmanned boats from the standard weapons. Explosions are seen.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that six Ukrainian unmanned boats had attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet Priazovye ship, which was guarding the Turk Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the southeastern part of the Black Sea.

According to the ministry, the ship did not sustain any damage and continued its mission.

The previous such attack was staged by the Kiev regime on May 24 when three Ukrainian unmanned fast-speed boats tried to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Ivan Khurs ship, which was ensuring the security of the operation of the Turk Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in Turkey’s exclusive economic zone. The drones were destroyed from the ship’s standard weapons. The crew of the Russian ship were awarded state awards.