Life in Crimea to be unaffected by recent threat of Ukrainian strikes — Crimean speaker

SIMFEROPOL, May 22. /TASS/. Washington’s approval of Ukraine’s strikes on Crimea will in no way change daily life in the republic, since these types of threats have become commonplace from the Kiev regime, the speaker of the Crimean legislature told TASS on Monday.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that the United States has set no restrictions on the use of its weapons by Ukraine for strikes against Crimea, since it considers Crimea part of Ukraine.

"Our task is to enhance our technical capabilities. I am sure that the Russian defense ministry is doing just that. All relevant services are working. We have been living under the threat of terrorist attacks from the Kiev regime for nine years already. We are used to that. That is why Crimea is living, working, flourishing. And will continue to flourish, in spite of any statements by Sullivan and the like," said Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of Crimea’s State Council.

He stressed that Ukraine is using Western weapons to attack Russian territory without any official permission. "As a matter of fact, they don’t hesitate to use all kinds of weapons to stage terror attacks against Russian civilians. Why do they need the Americans’ approval if they demonstratively ignore all this? Just like they ignored Ukraine’s eight-year terrorist war against the civilian population in Donbass," he added.