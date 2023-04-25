Russia sees growing interest towards its security concept in Persian Gulf — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. Moscow notes growing interest in Russia's collective security concept in the Persian Gulf area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, on Tuesday.

"We see growing interest in the Russian initiative for ensuring collective security involving all littoral countries, both Arab ones and Iran, with the involvement of the 'outer circle' of influential states," Lavrov pointed out.

According to Lavrov, the Middle East is living through a profound transformation, which is unfolding "in a very controversial way."

In a situation like this, "the improvement of relations between the states of the region, stabilization in conflict zones and the intensification of efforts to resolve them politically and diplomatically on the basis of the UN Charter principles" are needed more than ever, he stressed.

"Our position is outlined in Russia’s new Foreign Policy Concept. We proceed from the priority of building a sustainable and comprehensive architecture of stability and cooperation in the Middle East and promoting inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue. We intend to develop active interaction with all the countries of the region, both bilaterally and through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf," Lavrov said.