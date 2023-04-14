Chinese defense minister to visit Russia, meet with Shoigu — top brass

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. China’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia on April 16-18 on his first official visit abroad following his appointment and meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Defense Minister of the People’s Republic of China Colonel General Li Shangfu will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation from April 16 to 18, 2023. This is his first trip abroad following the appointment as the head of the Chinese military agency in March 2023," the ministry’s statement said.

The agency added that talks between Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Chinese colleague are planned during the visit.

"The sides will discuss the state and prospects of bilateral interaction in the sphere of defense as well as the pertinent issues of global and regional security," the Russian Defense Ministry concluded.