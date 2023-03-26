Russian forces eliminate over 200 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Units of the Russian battlegroup South, supported by aviation and artillery fire, destroyed more than Ukrainian 200 servicemen on the Donetsk front in the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

According to him, more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen, nine armored combat vehicles, two pickup vehicles were destroyed there during the past day, as well as two Msta-B howitzers, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, two D-30 howitzers, as well as a Polish-made Krab self-propelled gun and two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations.

He also said that an ammunition depot of Ukraine’s 56th motorized infantry brigade was wiped out near the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian Armed Forces also eliminated about 60 Ukrainian servicemen in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past day, Igor Konashenkov said.

He said that the battlegroup East hit enemy units in the area of Ugledar, Prechistovka of the Donetsk People's Republic and Malinovka of the Zaporozhye Region.

"The total losses of the enemy in these areas amounted to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, three vehicles, as well as two D-30 howitzers," said the general.