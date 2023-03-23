Russian defense sector in sync with special op, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Russian defense industry has been working in solidarity with the needs of the special military operation over the past 12 months, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Our defense sector has changed. And no doubt, the developments of the past year have ushered in even more changes, for it has been serving the needs of the special military operation," the politician said in an interview with Russian media, including TASS, and users of the VKontakte social media network.

"The defense industry is in high gear, with the bulk of enterprises (and I am not exaggerating as I have toured them) working three shifts, <…> sending everything to the troops, while making the most up-to-date Russian weapons systems despite the fact that attempts are being made to deprive us of components," he added.

According to Medvedev, the government has been overhauling the defense sector over the past 15 years. "Should we have faced this conflict with other than these armed forces and defense sector, we would not have been able to do anything," he maintained.

"There are no abstract conflicts. Let’s just say that the Syrian campaign and the special military operation are fundamentally different in terms of military strategy and the types of weapons being used," the politician concluded.