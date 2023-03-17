Naval forces from Russia, China, Iran deploy to sea for joint trilateral exercise

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Naval forces from Russia, China and Iran have deployed to the sea for the joint trilateral exercise in the Gulf of Oman, the Russian Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The participants in the trilateral naval exercise Maritime Security Belt 2023 involving the navies of Russia, the People’s Liberation Army of China and the Islamic Republic of Iran held a briefing in the port of Chabahar (Iran). During the briefing, the participants practiced episodes of the drills on maps for operations at sea, received instructions and held a tactical exercise," the press office said in a statement.

The participants in the drills also discussed the procedure and the sequence of practicing the episodes of the naval exercise, setting up a multinational naval task force, conducting joint maneuvering, performing artillery firings and accomplishing some other objectives, it said.

After the briefing, the warships from the navies of the three countries deployed to the sea. Currently, the Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group consisting of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the medium sea tanker Kama is practicing joint maneuvering in the Gulf of Oman with the Chinese destroyer Nanjing, the frigates Sahand and Jamaran, the corvette Bayandor and other ships and vessels from the Iranian navy.