Ukraine shells Russia’s positions in Zaporozhye Region and LPR 11 times

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. After the ceasefire came into effect, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Russian positions in the Zaporozhye Region eight times and fired three shells at the Lugansk People’s Republic. The retaliatory fire of the Russian units suppressed all Ukrainian positions, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Friday.

"Eight artillery attacks were launched [by Ukraine] from the area of the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region," he said.

In addition, according to Konashenkov, three Ukrainian artillery shellings were recorded in the vicinity of the Belogorovka settlement of the Lugansk People's Republic. "The Russian troops' return fire suppressed the Ukrainian positions from which the shelling was carried out," the top brass stressed.