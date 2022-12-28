UAC completes 2022 plan to produce Su-57, Su-35S jets for Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation has completed the 2022 program to produce Su-57 and Su-35S jets for the Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Forces, the corporation’s Director General Yury Slyusar said on Wednesday.

"Our plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur has completed this year’s program to produce the Su-57 fifth-generation aviation systems and multipurpose fighter jets the Su-35S for the Russian Aerospace Forces. We will continue to live up to our commitments. Aircraft scheduled for delivery next year are already in production," he was quoted as saying in a statement from the Industry and Trade Ministry.