Putin says he expects state defense order to be fully implemented in 2023

TULA, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he expects the state defense order to be fully met in 2023.

"Naturally, I expect that, like in previous years, the tasks set out in the state defense order, in what concerns the production and supplies of weapons, military and special hardware, will be implemented fully in 2023," he said at a meeting with the CEOs of defense-sector enterprises.

He thanked defense-sector companies and their executives "for their dedicated work, for their real contribution to the country’s defense capabilities and its security," wished them "every success in the interests of the homeland and its people" and congratulated them on the coming New Year holidays.