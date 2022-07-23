Russia delivers over 42,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbass since March

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Auto convoys of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry have delivered over 42,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Donbass area since the start of the mission in March, the ministry’s press office told TASS on Saturday.

"Auto convoys of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry have delivered over 42,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbass since the beginning of the humanitarian mission. Over the past week (from July 15), rescuers delivered bottled water, foodstuffs, medicines, first necessity items and building materials for restoring the infrastructure with a total weight of 2,900 tonnes to the DPR [Donetsk People’s Republic], the LPR [Lugansk People’s Republic] and Ukraine," the press office said.

Meanwhile, the Emergencies Ministry’s bomb technicians continue mine clearance efforts in the Donbass area. In particular, they have cleared about 360 hectares of land from mines, uncovering over 48,000 explosives, the press office said.