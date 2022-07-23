Ukraine’s military strikes Kakhovka hydro power plant in Kherson Region

KHERSON, July 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired at least seven shells against the area of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the Kherson Region, the Kakhovka district’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Saturday.

"At 05:07 Moscow time, about seven shells hit the area. Smoke was noticed in the area of the [Kakhovka] HPP, which was the target site," the district’s press office said.

Last night, the Ukrainian military also delivered a strike against a bridge across the Ingulets River in the village of Daryevka in the Kherson Region. As Deputy Head of the Kherson Region Military-Civilian Administration Kirill Stremousov told TASS, the Ukrainian military used a US-made M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) launcher in its bombardments.

The Ukrainian military is regularly shelling populated areas in the Kherson Region after it got out of Kiev’s control. In particular, the Ukrainian troops delivered a strike against the settlement of Novaya Kakhovka on the evening of July 11. The bombardments subsequently continued: on July 18, the Kiev regime struck the area of the Kakhovka HPP.