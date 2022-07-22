Militants plan to blow up radioactive waste storage in DPR’s Konstantinovka — ministry

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists have planted mines at storage facilities holding radioactive and chemical waste of a lead plant in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and plan to blow them up when retreating from the city, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"Kiev’s authorities are plotting another provocation at a radiation hazardous facility to later accuse Russian troops of creating a radiation contamination threat in Ukraine," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

Such provocations of at Ukraine’s radiation and chemical facilities are staged by the Kiev regime under the passive eye of the so-called civilized West and are ignored by the United Nations, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.