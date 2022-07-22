Ukrainian troops abducting pro-Russian-minded civilians in Sumy region

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Militants of Ukrainian territorial defense battalions and officers of the Ukrainian Security Service abduct pro-Russian-minded civilians in the city of Seredina-Buda in the Sumy region, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"In the city of Seredina-Buda, Sumy region, territorial defense battalion militants and officers of the Ukrainian Security Service are inspecting dwelling houses in a bid to expose local residents who have pro-Russian views," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, they use physical violence against people whose phone have calls to Russian numbers and take them to an unknown location. Nothing is known about these people until today.

These actions are especially cynical as the Kiev regime is ready to sacrifice the lives of its own citizens to achieve its criminal goals, repeating the methods used by the Nazi on the occupied territories during WWII, he stressed.