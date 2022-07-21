Ukrainian forces deployed positions in Kramatorsk residential buildings — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces deployed firing and sniper positions in multi-story residential buildings in Kramatorsk, Donetsk People’s Republic, and deployed multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) nearby, Russian National Defense Control Center head Mikhail Mizintsev said Thursday.

"In Kramatorsk, DPR, Ukrainian forces deployed firing positions and sniper nests on lower and upper stories of residential buildings, and deployed MLRS in the courtyards. Meanwhile, the militants force local residents inside their apartments, effectively using them as human shields," Mizintsev said.

Ukrainian forces also deployed a stronghold in the school number 23 on Yavornitskogo Avenue in Dnepropetrovsk, with artillery and armored vehicles deployed nearby.