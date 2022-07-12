Delegations and companies from 129 countries invited to Russia’s Army-2022 forum

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The eighth International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2022", to be held on August 15-21, will be expecting participants from 129 countries, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

According to the organizers, the forum venues will be located at the Patriot expo outside Moscow, as well as across the country’s military districts and in the Northern Fleet.

"Official delegations and industry firms from 129 countries have been invited to participate in this year’s forum," the country’s top brass said in a statement, adding that the event will coincide with the 2022 International Army Games and the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

The Defense Ministry is planning to sign deals with industry companies, while Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state arms exporter, is expected to sign contracts to supply weapons and armaments to the country’s partners abroad.

A plenary session to be chaired by Russian deputy prime minister Yury Borisov will be a landmark event on the forum’s business agenda, the ministry said. An international anti-fascist congress aimed at counteracting attempts to falsify history is also planned.