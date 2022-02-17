Train with Western Military District vehicles depart to permanent deployment location

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. At train with Russian Western Military District tank vehicles departed to the permanent deployment location after completion of a military exercise, Russian Defense Ministry told journalists Thursday.

"A military train with personnel and military vehicles of the Western Military District tank army departed to the permanent deployment location after completion of planned military exercise at proving grounds. Tanks and armored tracked vehicles are being transported by train for a distance of about 1,000 km," the Ministry said.

The Ministry noted that, upon arrival, the vehicles will undergo maintenance and will be prepared for further planned events of the winter training plan.

Previously, the media reported that units of Southern and Western Military Districts, who completed their training missions, had commenced loading on trains and automobile transports and started their relocation to their garrisons. Certain units will move on their own in military convoys.