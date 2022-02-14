Kiev agrees with Minsk on visiting Union Resolve 2022 drills — Ukrainian defense ministry

KIEV, February 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov has agreed with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, that a Ukrainian military attache will visit the Belarusian-Russian drills, the Ukrainian defense ministry said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"For the purposes of building up mutual trust, an agreement was reached on a visit by a Belarusian military attache to the Metel 2022 drills in Ukraine, and on a visit by a Ukrainian attache to the Union Resolve 2022 Belarusian-Russian exercises," it said.

According to the ministry, Reznikov informed Khrenin about the Metel 2022 drills and stressed their defensive character.

The two ministers discussed issues of the implementation of trust-building measures during military drills near the state border, as well as issues "of excluding possible incidents and mutual notification about emergency situations." "The ministers also agreed to continue contacts to develop relations in the defense sphere in the spirit of good neighborly ties," the ministry said.