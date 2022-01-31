Russian defense ministry refutes Estonia’s claims of airspace violation

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Su-27 fighter jets performed no flights above the Baltic Sea on January 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, commenting on Estonia’s claims of an alleged violation of its airspace by a Russian plane.

"No flights by Russian Su-27 fighter jets were carried out above the Baltic Sea on January 29. The Russian Aerospace Forces perform all their flights in strict compliance with the international rules of airspace use, above neutral waters, without violating other states’ borders," the ministry said.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had summoned Russia’s charge d’affairs to hand him a note of protest over the alleged violation of the country's border by a Russian aircraft. The press service of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces said the incident occurred early on January 29, when a Russian Su-27 fighter jet briefly crossed into Estonia’s airspace near Vaindloo Island. According to the statement, the Russian side did not submit the flight plan to Estonia. The aircraft was flying with its transponders off and did not maintain contact with Estonian air traffic controllers.