Drills involving upgraded T-72B3 tanks conducting live-fire kick off in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, January 25. /TASS/. Tank units of the army corps are live-firing guns during drills at a practice range in Crimea, the press office of the Russian Black Sea Fleet reported on Tuesday.

"The crews of T-72B3 tanks operating as part of armored units of the Southern Military District’s army corps have kicked off a firing exercise at the Angarsky training ground in the Republic of Crimea. The firing exercise is being held under a combat training plan of armored units of a coastal defense formation. The tank crews are live-firing guns both from the halt by direct fire and on the move across rough terrain in a mock encounter battle," the press office said in a statement.

In a separate episode of their training, the tank troops practiced the techniques of suppressing the notional enemy’s anti-tank squads in entrenched positions, delivering fire against targets simulating adversary armor and artillery guns, the statement says.

"Additional heated facilities have been set up for personnel carrying out combat training assignments where servicemen can warm up, dry their outfits and drink hot tea during a break in the exercises," the press office specified.