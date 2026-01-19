KUB munitions integrated into Russian military armament system — Kalashnikov

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The KUB loitering munitions have been successfully integrated into the Russian military’s armament system, Alan Lushnikov, CEO of the Kalashnikov Concern and a member of the bureau of the Union of Machine Engineers of Russia, told TASS in an interview.

"We delivered in full and ahead of schedule all the products (Kub munitions - TASS) to the customer at the end of October. Notwithstanding the significant, truly significant growth in government orders for this product line last year. <…> Our Kub munitions have confidently become part of the Defense Ministry’s arsenal and have found their niche among other manufacturers’ products. In fact, over the past three years, entire product lines and families have been developed and put into production," he said.

In early December, Kalashnikov announced the signing of major contracts for the production and supply of KUB-2 and KUB-10 guided loitering munitions to the customer.

According to the arms manufacturer, KUB-2 munitions are produced with warheads of varying weights. The small-class KUB-2 is designed to engage enemy manpower and unarmored military equipment, while the medium-class KUB-2 is designed to strike enemy personnel, unmanned aerial vehicle launch sites, helicopter landing sites, and unarmored and lightly armored military vehicles.

The KUB-10 is designed to engage unarmored military vehicles and armored personnel carriers, command posts, air defense and missile defense facilities, electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems, military logistics facilities, operations and logistics units and subunits, field ammunition and fuel and lubricant storage depots, UAV launch sites, and aircraft outside shelters at base airfields.

In the course of the special military operation, the KUBs have successfully struck a variety of targets, including personnel, dugouts, strongholds, lightly armored vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), self-propelled artillery, as well as dozens of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles of Western origin.