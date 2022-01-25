Russian instructors commence training of 500 Tajik servicemen

YEKATERINBURG, January 25. /TASS/. Instructors of the 201st Russian military base in Tajikistan commenced the training of 500 Tajik servicemen, base commander Colonel Yevgeny Kovylin said Tuesday.

"A two-month training of foreign specialists by Russian servicemen will take place at Lyaur and Sambuli proving grounds; the training will cover 14 military specialties," he said.

The Central Military District press office noted that the military instructors will train commanders of Grad multiple-launch missile systems, gunners of 2S1 Gvozdika artillery, drivers and gunners of T-72 tanks, BMP-2 and BTR-80 armored vehicles, as well reconnaissance forces, grenade launcher troops, and other specialists. After the training, the military will pass corresponding exams, which include firing armored vehicles’ weapons, small guns, and grenade launchers.

Russian servicemen have been training their Tajik counterparts since 2015, training a total of 6,000 specialists.

The 201st military base in Tajikistan is the largest Russian military facility beyond its border. It is located in two cities - Dushanbe and Bokhtar. It includes infantry, tank, artillery, reconnaissance, air defense, NBC protection, and communication units.