Issue of Belarus’ military security highly relevant — Defense Minister

MINSK, January 21. /TASS/. Belarus has to take additional measures to reinforce its military security, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said after the meeting, held by President Alexander Lukashenko Friday.

"Today, the problem of military security is highly relevant. We must, we have to make decisions to protect our country - the Republic of Belarus," he said, according to the Defense Ministry press office.

"We do not threaten anyone. But we will not tolerate being threatened," the Minister said.

He noted the reinforcement of the neighboring states’ military component near the Belarusian border.

"An increase in intensity of combat training among our neighbors. And, of course, the changed political vector of the neighboring Ukraine. Unfortunately, there are accusations and threats against us coming from there," Khrenin said.

According to Khrenin, Ukrainian Ministry of Defense makes no attempt to hide that US servicemen were "permanently deployed and operate there."

"We constantly see that their airspace is being used by reconnaissance aviation. We see camps deployed, with about 6,000 servicemen concentrated there. This cannot leave us unconcerned," the Minister said.