No casualties, no weapons or vehicles lost during CSTO operation in Kazakhstan — statement

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas informed heads of member states about the withdrawal of the peacekeeping contingent from Kazakhstan Wednesday, noting that there were no casualties and no weapons or vehicles were lost during the mission, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zaynetdinov told TASS.

"The telegram, sent to the heads of states, says: ‘In implementation of the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council ‘on completion of the peacekeeping operation in the Republic of Kazakhstan,’ CSTO member states’ military contingent withdrawal from the Republic of Kazakhstan is complete. The units arrived in their permanent deployment locations in an organized manner and within the set timeframe. There were no casualties, no weapons or vehicles were lost’," Zaynetdinov noted.

According to the spokesman, Zas thanked each member of the Collective Security Council for their personal involvement in the decisions, fateful for Kazakhstan and the CSTO, and praised the precise coordinated actions, bravery and combat proficiency of the peacekeeping contingents. He expressed special gratitude to the Russian transport aviation and the airborne troops command. He thanked Kazakhstan for providing necessary conditions for deployment of CSTO collective peacekeeping forces.