Russia hopes for new deliveries of S-400 missile systems to India under contract’s option

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia keeps implementing a contract on the delivery of S-400 medium-to-long-range anti-aircraft missile systems to India and hopes for new deliveries under the contract’s option, CEO of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev told the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Monday.

"We continue implementing the contract for the delivery of the S-400s and hope, among other things, for the option," the chief executive said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier on Monday that the deal on the delivery of Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India was proceeding as planned despite US attempts to disrupt Russia-India cooperation in this sphere.

The Rosoboronexport head said in mid-November that Russia had begun the deliveries of S-400 medium-to-long-range anti-aircraft missile systems to India ahead of schedule. He said that the Indian specialists who would operate the first regiment had completed their training and returned home. The chief executive specified that the first regiment of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems would be delivered to India by the end of this year.

New Delhi announced its intention to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defense systems back in 2015. A $5.43 bln contract on the delivery of five regiment sets of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in October 2018.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.