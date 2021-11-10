Share of nondefense production in Russian defense industry reached 25.6% — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, November 10. /TASS/. The share of nondefense products output in the Russian defense industry sector moved up to 25.6% as of 2020 year-end, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"A lot has been done over the past five years; the share of nondefense products as part of the total production output in the defense industry is steadily growing," the head of state said. The share of nondefense products was 20.9% in 2018, 24.1% in 2019, and 25.6% in 2020, Putin said. "These figures are even higher in certain branches of the defense industry," he added.

"It is important to make proper and clear prioritization and build up midterm and long-term planning on that basis," the head of state noted.