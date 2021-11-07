CSTO’s Unbreakable Brotherhood exercise to begin in Tatarstan Monday

YEKATERINBURG, November 8. /TASS/. A joint exercise with the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Force, Unbreakable Brotherhood-2021 is to begin at the proving ground of the Kazan Higher Tank School on Monday. The exercise will last from November 8 to November 12, with contingents from Russia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia taking part, the Central Military Region’s press-office said.

The participating peacekeeping personnel from the Samara Region and communication, special purpose, radio-electronic warfare, radiological, chemical and biological defense forces and military police will demonstrate their post-conflict settlement skills, the Central Military Region’s chief, Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Lapin, the commander of the exercise, is quoted as saying.

The drills will be held in two stages. First, the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Force will practice planning and peace-keeping activities in the field, such as joint actions to set up and protect a refugee camp, escort humanitarian convoys and guard roadblocks. The exercise will end with a tactical operation to seal off a community seized by illegal armed groups and eliminate them.

Taking part in the exercise will be more than 1,700 officers and men from the CSTO armies and law enforcement agencies. The troops will use more than 300 pieces of military equipment, including eight helicopters Mi-8 and Mi-24.