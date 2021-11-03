Russian Navy subs deliver missile strike in drills as NATO warships enter Black Sea

SEVASTOPOL, November 3. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s submarines practiced delivering missile strikes against a group of notional enemy warships during drills in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The crews of the Black Sea Fleet’s submarines Rostov-on-Don and Veliky Novgorod practiced delivering a strike with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles against a group of notional enemy warships. The exercise was held in the Black Sea," the press office said in a statement.

Under the scenario of the drills, the submarines accomplishing scheduled combat training tasks at sea received an order to eliminate uncovered and identified naval targets. After their crash dive, the submariners delivered a strike with electronic missile launches against the mock enemy warships simulated by a tactical group of the Black Sea Fleet’s ships, the statement says.

On October 30, the US guided missile destroyer Porter entered the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO forces. Also, the US 6th Fleet announced earlier that it was sending its flagship, command ship Mount Whitney for joint operations with NATO forces in the Black Sea.