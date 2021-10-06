Serial production of Narvan and Prometey combat modules to begin in 2022 — manufacturer

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Electromashina NPO (a subsidiary of the UralVagonZavod corporate group of the ROSTEC State Corporation) is planning to launch the serial production of marine and stationary modifications of the cutting-edge remotely controlled Okhotnik - Narval and Prometey combat modules starting from 2022, the company’s CEO Igor Afanasyev reported on Wednesday.

"The marine and stationary modifications of Okhotnik - Narval and Prometey - will be ready for serial production by the end of this year. We are planning that it will be at the end of November. Next year we are going to begin serial production. Currently, the pre-contract phase is already underway with the Russian Defense Ministry," he said.

According to him, the Russian Navy has shown great interest in Narval. "At the Army 2021 International Military-Technical forum the Narval module was presented as an armament at the Navy stand," Afanasyev said adding that Narval is the first domestic remotely-controlled combat module of this class, designed for installation on boats, medium and large ships. The company’s general director emphasized that a basic Okhotnik version is already being serially produced.

Earlier, Afanasyev told TASS that the Narval new combat ship module passed tests successfully, and the tests of the Prometey system will be completed in 2021.